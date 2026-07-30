Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day tie into Avengers: Doomsday?
Los Angeles, California - A brand new day has arrived with the fourth Spider-Man film hitting theaters this weekend. But will the Marvel film tie into the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday?
Your friendly neighborhood hero is back!
Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres worldwide on July 31, and with it marks the countdown until December 18, when fans will (finally!) get to see the Avengers reunite on the big screen.
As most fans know, Spider-Man is an integral part of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, yet Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker, hasn't been listed among the roster of stars slated to reprise their roles in Doomsday.
But of course, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, nothing is ever as it seems. After all, they managed to keep those other two Spider-Men a secret before No Way Home hit theaters!
Plus, with Brand New Day being the last MCU project to come out before the Avengers face off against Dr. Doom, there's no way that the movie – or its anticipated end credits scene – won't set the stage for Doomsday.
Tom's latest Spidey flick has already gotten top-notch reviews from critics, while fans are praising it as the "best" Spider-Man movie so far.
Don't miss out on all the action when Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters this Friday!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media