Avengers: Doomsday trailer teases Chris Evans return and first look at Doctor Doom: "It's going to take a miracle"

Los Angeles, California - The official trailer for Marvel 's next blockbuster flick Avengers: Doomsday has finally dropped, teasing that doom is on the way!

Avengers stars Chris Evans (l) and Chris Hemsworth (r) return as their Marvel counterparts Steve Rogers and Thor respectively in Avengers: Doomsday. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/MarvelEntertainment

Earth's mightiest heroes are back to face off against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, and as Thor states in the preview that was released on Monday, "it's going to take a miracle."

Downey, who previously played Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was announced as the franchise's next big villain two years ago at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con.

The two-minute trailer features the 61-year-old completely decked out in his Doom attire as the remaining Avengers prepare to battle the "complex" villain.

Elsewhere, the teaser showed the return of several Marvel stars, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther, plus Chris Evans as Steve Rogers.

Additionally, X-Men alum Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen – who portray Professor Charles Xavier and Magneto respectively – also make cameos alongside the new Fantastic Four cast.