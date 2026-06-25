Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith reunite at Paris Fashion Week for Jaden's Louboutin show

Paris, France - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith stepped out for their son Jaden's Christian Louboutin runway event during Paris Fashion Week!

Will Smith (l.) and Jada Pinkett-Smith (second from l.) pulled up to Paris Fashion Week with their extended family in support of their son's runway show. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@willsmith & @jadapinkettsmith

The spouses pulled up in style with their daughter, Willow, as well as Will's son, Trey, and Jada's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for the Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show.

Will donned a white t-shirt, black suit pants with a red bandana tied at the waist, and shades, while Jada rocked a black bandeau top and a matching ruffled skirt, plus a chunky gold collar and blonde Bantu knots.

A source told People that the outing "has been family time and this is what Will and Jada want."

They explained that "family and family time" are "the most important things" to the pair, and that celebrating Jaden, who is now Louboutin men's creative director, is "just part of what they do for each other."