Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith reunite at Paris Fashion Week for Jaden's Louboutin show
Paris, France - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith stepped out for their son Jaden's Christian Louboutin runway event during Paris Fashion Week!
The spouses pulled up in style with their daughter, Willow, as well as Will's son, Trey, and Jada's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for the Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show.
Will donned a white t-shirt, black suit pants with a red bandana tied at the waist, and shades, while Jada rocked a black bandeau top and a matching ruffled skirt, plus a chunky gold collar and blonde Bantu knots.
A source told People that the outing "has been family time and this is what Will and Jada want."
They explained that "family and family time" are "the most important things" to the pair, and that celebrating Jaden, who is now Louboutin men's creative director, is "just part of what they do for each other."
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith "love each other" despite living separately
Will and Jada, who wed in 1997, have been keeping out of the spotlight following the revelation that they quietly separated in 2016.
Back in 2023, the Worthy author said that she and the Men in Black star are "staying together forever," despite reports that they live separately.
The insider added, "Will and Jada love each other and absolutely maintain a steady relationship, but what you are seeing is full support of their kids. They are proud of them."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/willsmith & jadapinkettsmith