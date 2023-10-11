Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016

Baltimore, Maryland - In a new clip from her upcoming NBC prime-time special with Hoda Kotb, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals that she and Will Smith have lived "completely separate lives" since 2016.

In a new clip from her upcoming NBC special with Hoda Kotb, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have lived "completely separate lives" since 2016. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The special will air on October 13 PM ET on NBC with the interview focusing on Pinkett Smith's upcoming memoir Worthy, out October 17.

In the clip, Hoda asks Jada for details on this new revelation about the couple's relationship, something the interviewer says "surprised her most" out of the book's "many surprising things."

"Why it fractured... that's a lot of things... by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," the actress said. "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

This news comes after the July 2020 revelation that Pinkett Smith and singer August Alsina had been involved in a romantic "entanglement" that began around 2016.

Jada and Will discussed the Alsina situation at length on an episode of Red Table Talk soon after the news initially broke. "Yeah, you kicked me to the curb [after that]," Jada said in the episode. "We broke up."

It now appears that the marriage was never able to recover after that point.