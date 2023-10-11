Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016
Baltimore, Maryland - In a new clip from her upcoming NBC prime-time special with Hoda Kotb, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals that she and Will Smith have lived "completely separate lives" since 2016.
The special will air on October 13 PM ET on NBC with the interview focusing on Pinkett Smith's upcoming memoir Worthy, out October 17.
In the clip, Hoda asks Jada for details on this new revelation about the couple's relationship, something the interviewer says "surprised her most" out of the book's "many surprising things."
"Why it fractured... that's a lot of things... by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," the actress said. "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."
This news comes after the July 2020 revelation that Pinkett Smith and singer August Alsina had been involved in a romantic "entanglement" that began around 2016.
Jada and Will discussed the Alsina situation at length on an episode of Red Table Talk soon after the news initially broke. "Yeah, you kicked me to the curb [after that]," Jada said in the episode. "We broke up."
It now appears that the marriage was never able to recover after that point.
Does that mean Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are headed for divorce?
Will and Jada wed back in 1997 and, while the two are still legally married, the actress says that she and Will are no longer together romantically.
"It was not a divorce on paper," Kotb says, clarifying.
"Right," Jada confirms.
"But it was a divorce," Kotb counters.
"Divorce," Jada replies.
As for why the couple hasn't shared this information with the public fully before now, Jada says the decision came down to "just not being ready yet... still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership... In regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn't figured that out."
"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through... whatever," she added. "I just haven't been able to break that promise."
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP