Will Smith says he supports "best friend" Jada Pinkett-Smith after marriage bombshells

Baltimore, Maryland - Will Smith made an unexpected appearance at Jada Pinkett-Smith's Baltimore book tour stop, where he publicly supported his wife after her shocking revelations about their relationship.

The 55-year-old Emancipation star has finally addressed where he and the Worthy author stand.



Will surprised Jada at her hometown's library by coming on stage and praising the Nutty Professor star.

"I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me," the Oscar winner began.

"We have had a very, very long and tumultuous relationship. We call it 'brutiful.' It was brutal and beautiful at the same time."

Will further gushed over his wife of over 25 years, "Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet, and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life."

The spouses' marriage has faced severe scrutiny after Jada revealed that she and the Grammy-winning rapper have been separated since 2016.