Tom Holland reveals hilarious reason Zendaya threatened to "leave" him
New York, New York - Tom Holland has revealed the hilarious threat Zendaya made after he was offered a role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
Per People, Tom recalled telling his wife about being approached to play Telemachus in the buzzy adaptation, which debuts on Friday.
When Zendaya asked who had offered him the movie role, the 30-year-old said it was "the big one" – which Zendaya immediately clocked as Christopher Nolan!
"And then we had Spider-Man that was literally scheduled to go the same day that we would start shooting," Holland explained.
"Z said, 'I'll leave you if you don't do The Odyssey.'"
"Here I am," he then quipped in the interview alongside the Oscar-winning director and co-stars.
Tom was indeed able to get Spider-Man's shoot pushed back, and he would soon learn that Christopher Nolan was also eyeing Zendaya for the role of Athena.
Zendaya spills how Tom surprised her with her role in The Odyssey
As the 29-year-old revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Tom got to be the one to break the exciting news.
"He went off to his meeting [with Christopher Nolan], and when he came home, I was like, 'Okay, tell me all about it. How was he? What was he like?'" Zendaya recalled.
"And he goes, 'Read this [script] again.' And I was like, 'Why?' We just read it last night."
Tom then revealed why he wanted her to revisit it: "Read it again, but with... Athena in mind."
Zendaya admitted it was "so special" that it was her husband who got to tell her, adding, "I freaked out, I was so grateful."
The Odyssey isn't the only time fans will get to see the couple on the big screen this summer – or even this month!
Tom and Zendaya will also reunite in Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits theaters on July 31.
Cover photo: Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP