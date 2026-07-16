Tom Holland reveals hilarious reason Zendaya threatened to "leave" him

New York, New York - Tom Holland has revealed the hilarious threat Zendaya made after he was offered a role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Tom Holland (l) spilled that Zendaya threatened to "leave" him if he didn't accept his role in The Odyssey! © Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per People, Tom recalled telling his wife about being approached to play Telemachus in the buzzy adaptation, which debuts on Friday.

When Zendaya asked who had offered him the movie role, the 30-year-old said it was "the big one" – which Zendaya immediately clocked as Christopher Nolan!

"And then we had Spider-Man that was literally scheduled to go the same day that we would start shooting," Holland explained.

"Z said, 'I'll leave you if you don't do The Odyssey.'"

"Here I am," he then quipped in the interview alongside the Oscar-winning director and co-stars.

Tom was indeed able to get Spider-Man's shoot pushed back, and he would soon learn that Christopher Nolan was also eyeing Zendaya for the role of Athena.