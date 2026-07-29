Will Zendaya and Tom Holland have a second wedding? Her stylist says...

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland got away with having a secret ceremony, but will the superstar couple tie the knot for a second time?

Zendaya's (r) stylist addressed the rumors that she and Tom Holland (l) will have a second wedding ceremony that's more public. © Andreas SOLARO / AFP

As the spouses continue their press run for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, addressed the speculation on whether they would have a second, more public wedding.

The 48-year-old told Complex, "I don't think so. I think that people should congratulate them."

He continued, "It's two young, beautiful, successful people that are in love, and they had a private wedding, and they got away with it. And I think people should just, you know, congratulate them."

While reiterating that the gossip is "definitely not true," he added, "if these are two people that you look up to or that you love their work, just celebrate them being together and happy."

Tom (finally) confirmed in June that he and the Euphoria star had wed while debunking viral, AI-generated photos from their "wedding."