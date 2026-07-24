Zendaya rocks bold spider-inspired 'fit for latest Brand New Day press event with Tom Holland
Shanghai, China - Zendaya had fans' spidey senses tingling as she rocked another show-stopping look inspired by the iconic webslinger.
The 29-year-old joined her husband and co-star, Tom Holland, at Friday's Shanghai premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which debuts on July 31.
Zendaya brought back her new microbangs with a dark, reddish hue as she kept her hair sleek and straight.
She continued her "method dressing" with a look from the Atelier Versace Spring 2016 collection, per her stylist Law Roach, which featured web-like netting between draped white fabric.
The Euphoria actor further channeled Spider-Man with a sparkling spider brooch from Chopard pinned on her right hip.
Tom didn't go quite as dramatic as his better half, instead rocking a dapper brown suit with a red plaid tie.
Zendaya's red carpet run comes just after she wrapped up her press tour for The Odyssey – which she also co-starred in with her 30-year-old hubby.
She continued her close collaboration with Law Roach to curate head-turning 'fits that pulled inspiration from the movie's ancient Greek origins.
And Spider-Man won't be her last fashion run of the year, either, as she's set to promote the sci-fi sequel Dune: Part Three in December alongside her co-star, Timothée Chalamet.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / VCG