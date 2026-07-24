Zendaya rocks bold spider-inspired 'fit for latest Brand New Day press event with Tom Holland

By Kelly Christ

Shanghai, China - Zendaya had fans' spidey senses tingling as she rocked another show-stopping look inspired by the iconic webslinger.

Zendaya wowed in a spider-inspired look from Atelier Versace to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Shanghai.
Zendaya wowed in a spider-inspired look from Atelier Versace to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Shanghai.  © Collage: IMAGO / VCG

The 29-year-old joined her husband and co-star, Tom Holland, at Friday's Shanghai premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which debuts on July 31.

Zendaya brought back her new microbangs with a dark, reddish hue as she kept her hair sleek and straight.

She continued her "method dressing" with a look from the Atelier Versace Spring 2016 collection, per her stylist Law Roach, which featured web-like netting between draped white fabric.

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at herself for failing the bar exam in cheeky energy drink ad
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian pokes fun at herself for failing the bar exam in cheeky energy drink ad

The Euphoria actor further channeled Spider-Man with a sparkling spider brooch from Chopard pinned on her right hip.

Tom didn't go quite as dramatic as his better half, instead rocking a dapper brown suit with a red plaid tie.

Zendaya's red carpet run comes just after she wrapped up her press tour for The Odyssey – which she also co-starred in with her 30-year-old hubby.

She continued her close collaboration with Law Roach to curate head-turning 'fits that pulled inspiration from the movie's ancient Greek origins.

And Spider-Man won't be her last fashion run of the year, either, as she's set to promote the sci-fi sequel Dune: Part Three in December alongside her co-star, Timothée Chalamet.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / VCG

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