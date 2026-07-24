Zendaya rocks bold spider-inspired 'fit for latest Brand New Day press event with Tom Holland

Shanghai, China - Zendaya had fans' spidey senses tingling as she rocked another show-stopping look inspired by the iconic webslinger.

Zendaya wowed in a spider-inspired look from Atelier Versace to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Shanghai. © Collage: IMAGO / VCG

The 29-year-old joined her husband and co-star, Tom Holland, at Friday's Shanghai premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which debuts on July 31.

Zendaya brought back her new microbangs with a dark, reddish hue as she kept her hair sleek and straight.

She continued her "method dressing" with a look from the Atelier Versace Spring 2016 collection, per her stylist Law Roach, which featured web-like netting between draped white fabric.

The Euphoria actor further channeled Spider-Man with a sparkling spider brooch from Chopard pinned on her right hip.

Tom didn't go quite as dramatic as his better half, instead rocking a dapper brown suit with a red plaid tie.

Zendaya's red carpet run comes just after she wrapped up her press tour for The Odyssey – which she also co-starred in with her 30-year-old hubby.

She continued her close collaboration with Law Roach to curate head-turning 'fits that pulled inspiration from the movie's ancient Greek origins.