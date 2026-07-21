Zendaya debuts bold new bangs and goth-chic look for Spider-Man press with Tom Holland
Mexico City, Mexico - Zendaya debuted a bold new look at the latest stop on her Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour!
The 29-year-old joined her hubby Tom Holland in Mexico City on Tuesday for a fan event promoting the Marvel flick, which hits theaters on July 31.
Zendaya stunned in a black mockneck gown featuring lace detailing that stretched from her left side to her back, plus a lengthy black fringe falling from her hands.
Per her stylist Law Roach, the look came from Ashi Studio's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
The Euphoria star pulled her hair in a voluminous top bun as she sported some trendy new microbangs, completing the ensemble with silver spider earrings and sharp cat-eye glam.
Her husband and co-star twinned in a dapper black suit, which included a tie with a small, white spider peeking out.
The two were as adorable as ever during the event, with Zendaya quickly going viral for one sweet exchange with an adoring fan.
In the clip, a fan shouts out, "Will you marry me, please?" – to which she laughs and replies, "Too late!"
After revealing their engagement in January 2025, Zendaya and Tom managed to tie the knot away from prying eyes earlier this year, with Tom only giving official confirmation of the wedding last month.
Cover photo: Collage: Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP