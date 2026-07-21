Zendaya debuts bold new bangs and goth-chic look for Spider-Man press with Tom Holland

Mexico City, Mexico - Zendaya debuted a bold new look at the latest stop on her Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour!

Zendaya went full goth-glam as she and Tom Holland (c) promoted Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Mexico. © Collage: Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP

The 29-year-old joined her hubby Tom Holland in Mexico City on Tuesday for a fan event promoting the Marvel flick, which hits theaters on July 31.

Zendaya stunned in a black mockneck gown featuring lace detailing that stretched from her left side to her back, plus a lengthy black fringe falling from her hands.

Per her stylist Law Roach, the look came from Ashi Studio's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

The Euphoria star pulled her hair in a voluminous top bun as she sported some trendy new microbangs, completing the ensemble with silver spider earrings and sharp cat-eye glam.

Her husband and co-star twinned in a dapper black suit, which included a tie with a small, white spider peeking out.

The two were as adorable as ever during the event, with Zendaya quickly going viral for one sweet exchange with an adoring fan.

In the clip, a fan shouts out, "Will you marry me, please?" – to which she laughs and replies, "Too late!"