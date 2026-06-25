Zendaya rocks $35 Spider-Man t-shirt in latest red carpet serve

Paris, France - Zendaya continued her red carpet hot streak in Paris with an unconventional look that featured a $35 Spider-Man tee!

Zendaya proved that style doesn't have to break the bank by stepping out in a Spider-Man tee that cost just $35 for the superhero sequel's latest red carpet. © Collage: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

The 29-year-old visited the City of Love on Wednesday with her husband and co-star, Tom Holland, to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In accordance with her signature "method dressing," Zendaya sported an oversized black t-shirt that featured a red illustration of the iconic web-slinger.

Her longtime stylist, Law Roach, took to his Instagram to spill that the shirt cost just $34.99 and was purchased on eBay.

"Style doesn't always have to cost a fortune," he wrote under a screenshot of the listing.

Tom and Zendaya have been on a whirlwind tour promoting the flick over the past week, jetting across Europe with stops in Spain, Amsterdam, Germany, and Italy so far.

Tuesday night's evening premiere in Rome saw the Euphoria star pay homage to the titular hero with a spiderweb gown from Giorgio Armani.

Tom went on to share some adorable snaps from the event on his Instagram, posting several images of himself and Zendaya holding hands on the red carpet.