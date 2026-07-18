Zendaya's top red carpet looks from The Odyssey press tour
Los Angeles, California - All hail the red carpet queen! Here are the top three looks Zendaya rocked while promoting her latest blockbuster film, The Odyssey.
A goddess walked among us mere mortals, and thank the lucky stars she did!
The 29-year-old actor is hardly a stranger to "method dressing," as she's practically invented it.
Yet somehow, Zendaya and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, truly outdid themselves during the promotional run for Christopher Nolan's action-fantasy flick.
The Euphoria alum, who portrayed Athena in the adaptation of Homer's epic poem, aptly dressed in honor of her role with Greek-inspired 'fits for each premiere.
From angelic hair to tantalizing accessories, The Drama star understood the assignment – every single time.
Here are Zendaya's top looks from The Odyssey's promo run!
Zendaya brings ruffles and drama to Paris premiere in Louis Vuitton gown
The Spider-Man star bared ruffles and a lot of skin at the Paris premiere of The Odyssey with this custom-made Louis Vuitton design.
Zendaya's all-white ensemble featured a cutout around her abs, frilled escargot lace detailing, and a dramatic puff-sleeve bolero at the top.
She paired the eye-popping dress with silver pumps and a chunky, silver choker while her hair was styled in a braided updo.
Per WWD, the LV masterpiece took "roughly 800 hours of work to create."
Zendaya takes over London in molded Schiaparelli gown fresh off the runway
Zendaya's molded Schiaparelli dress was literally "fresh off the runway," as Roach admitted that he traveled to Paris just to grab the gown that appeared in the label's Fall Winter 2026/27 Haute Couture collection show.
For the London world premiere, the Challengers star sported the white molded bustier with a silver-and-gold fringe skirt along with a whimsical half-up, half-down 'do and a diamond-encrusted necklace.
Again, Zendaya's playful nod to her Grecian character was clearly seen in this ensemble, but it's the actor scoring the dress the day after its debut that truly makes it iconic!
Zendaya transforms into an angel at New York premiere
Last but certainly not least is the Dune actor's angelic final look at the New York premiere of The Odyssey.
In another all-white 'fit, Zendaya attached large, ethereal wings to the strapless, Matières Fécales design, which also featured a deep V-cut neckline, a thigh slit, and a dramatic train adorned with feathers.
While she kept her make-up natural, the Emmy winner also rocked bold drop earrings and sculpted, matching heels.
Law Roach was equally proud of this look, as he hailed it the "finale" in the caption of his Instagram post that highlighted Zendaya's unearthly vibe. And that's how one ends a press run!
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & CARLOS JASSO & JULIEN DE ROSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP