Zendaya's top red carpet looks from The Odyssey press tour

Los Angeles, California - All hail the red carpet queen! Here are the top three looks Zendaya rocked while promoting her latest blockbuster film, The Odyssey.

Zendaya took "method-dressing" to the next level with her Greek-inspired ensembles during the promotional run for The Odyssey. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & CARLOS JASSO & JULIEN DE ROSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A goddess walked among us mere mortals, and thank the lucky stars she did!

The 29-year-old actor is hardly a stranger to "method dressing," as she's practically invented it.

Yet somehow, Zendaya and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, truly outdid themselves during the promotional run for Christopher Nolan's action-fantasy flick.

The Euphoria alum, who portrayed Athena in the adaptation of Homer's epic poem, aptly dressed in honor of her role with Greek-inspired 'fits for each premiere.

From angelic hair to tantalizing accessories, The Drama star understood the assignment – every single time.

Here are Zendaya's top looks from The Odyssey's promo run!