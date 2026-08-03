Spider-Man: Brand New Day soars as it makes huge opening in North America

Los Angeles, California - Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sony and Marvel's latest movie in the comic book adventure starring Tom Holland as the iconic web-slinger, raked in a massive $355 million in its North American debut, industry estimates showed Sunday.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day brought in $355 million in its North American debut. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The opening was the second-biggest in domestic box office history, only behind Avengers: Endgame (2019) at $357 million, not adjusted for inflation, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film – which also stars Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Florence Pugh, and Sadie Sink – sees Peter Parker living in isolation after he erased his identity from the world, confronting a personal transformation and new threats.

"This is a colossal opening," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. "The summer has been without a big action title for nine weeks – an eternity at the box office. The market is ripe-ripe-ripe for this film."

Spider-Man – the ninth live-action film featuring the hero, previously played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – earned an additional $573 million abroad, according to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations.

That puts its worldwide total at a staggering $928 million.

"Overseas business should be more than 60% of the worldwide total, with good news already coming out of China (a rarity now)," Gross said.