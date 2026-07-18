The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan reveals what he thinks of "AI slop" in Hollywood

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan told AFP he believed the kind of movies he makes – big-budget action films shot mostly on location – would survive the spread of AI, a technology he says many people "disdain."

Christopher Nolan attends the premiere of The Odyssey presented by Universal Pictures on Wednesday in New York City. © ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight director is promoting his latest blockbuster, an adaptation of the Greek epic The Odyssey.

"The interesting thing with AI is I've never seen a technology that's been so successfully adopted by Wall Street and by investors and by tech companies that the public has so thoroughly rejected," he told AFP in Paris.

"It's just sort of an odd thing. Young people in particular, they coined this term 'AI slop,'" he added. "There's a sort of disdain for things AI."

AI has been infused into business applications and online search services, and chatbots such as ChatGPT have been widely adopted, but the technology faces major pushback in the creative industries such as music, cinema and art.

"AI slop" refers to the flood of AI-generated text, video, and audio content that has inundated social media in recent years.

The Odyssey has a reported budget of $250 million, which enabled Nolan to travel to locations throughout the Mediterranean with a stellar cast that includes Matt Damon in the lead role as Odysseus, supported by Zendaya, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Anne Hathaway.

Nolan has been attacked by Elon Musk and other far-right figures for casting black actor Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy, who in Greek mythology was the most beautiful woman in the world.

The British-American director, who once again makes use of spectacular special effects in The Odyssey, added that he expected AI to result in some useful "imaging tools."

"But I think the idea that it replaces human beings wholesale and human creativity, to me it's a nonsense," he added.