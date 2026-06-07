Gov Ball 2026 Day 2: Stray Kids, Ravyn Lenae, and Major Lazer power through storm-hit NYC festival

Queens, New York - The Governors Ball music festival rolled into Day 2 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park with standout sets from Stray Kids, Ravyn Lenae, 2hollis, Jade LeMac, and Major Lazer before storms cut the night short.

Day 2 of Governors Ball NYC delivered massive energy, highlighted by standout sets from Ravyn Lenae (l.) and Stray Kids (r.) © TAG24 / Jenna Cavaliere

After an incredible Day 1, Saturday kicked off with a steady flow of early-day performances, as flowerovlove, Jade LeMac, Wisp, Radio Free Alice, and 2hollis warmed up the crowds spread across the park stages.

Mid-afternoon energy built quickly, with Ravyn Lenae drawing one of the most talked-about crowds of the day on the Snapchat Stage, delivering fan favorites like Love Me Not, Sticky, and The Night Song, to an audience that stayed locked in from start to finish.

Major Lazer followed with a high-intensity set, pushing festival-wide bass drops and keeping momentum strong as the weather began to shift later in the evening.

By early night, attention turned to the main event as Stray Kids took over the Verizon Stage for a headline performance.

The group delivered a tightly packed setlist featuring TOPLINE, S-Class, Maniac, Domino, Miroh, and Bounce Back, with synchronized choreography and large-scale visuals that lit up Flushing Meadows.

Fans arrived fully geared in merch, custom outfits, and lightsticks, turning the crowd into a coordinated display of color throughout the set.

The night was cut short, however, as harsh thunderstorms moved into Queens.