Gov Ball 2026 Day 2: Stray Kids, Ravyn Lenae, and Major Lazer power through storm-hit NYC festival
Queens, New York - The Governors Ball music festival rolled into Day 2 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park with standout sets from Stray Kids, Ravyn Lenae, 2hollis, Jade LeMac, and Major Lazer before storms cut the night short.
After an incredible Day 1, Saturday kicked off with a steady flow of early-day performances, as flowerovlove, Jade LeMac, Wisp, Radio Free Alice, and 2hollis warmed up the crowds spread across the park stages.
Mid-afternoon energy built quickly, with Ravyn Lenae drawing one of the most talked-about crowds of the day on the Snapchat Stage, delivering fan favorites like Love Me Not, Sticky, and The Night Song, to an audience that stayed locked in from start to finish.
Major Lazer followed with a high-intensity set, pushing festival-wide bass drops and keeping momentum strong as the weather began to shift later in the evening.
By early night, attention turned to the main event as Stray Kids took over the Verizon Stage for a headline performance.
The group delivered a tightly packed setlist featuring TOPLINE, S-Class, Maniac, Domino, Miroh, and Bounce Back, with synchronized choreography and large-scale visuals that lit up Flushing Meadows.
Fans arrived fully geared in merch, custom outfits, and lightsticks, turning the crowd into a coordinated display of color throughout the set.
The night was cut short, however, as harsh thunderstorms moved into Queens.
Gov Ball day 2 cut short by storms
With lightning and heavy rain intensifying across the area, festival staff ultimately made the decision to shut down the event early for safety, cutting performances mid-evening and dispersing crowds under severe weather conditions.
Attendees were met with pouring rain as they exited the grounds, with sets abruptly halted across all stages.
The unexpected closure disrupted a few scheduled performances, including highly anticipated appearances from Blood Orange and Kali Uchis, both of whom were pulled from the lineup due to the weather shutdown.
Despite this, organizers confirmed that Blood Orange will return on Sunday for a rescheduled 4:00 PM set on the Snapchat Stage as Gov Ball prepares to close out its final day.
The festival now shifts into Sunday, with major headlining performances still expected from A$AP Rocky, Jennie, and Dominic Fike as Queens braces for the closing night of Gov Ball 2026.
Cover photo: TAG24 / Jenna Cavaliere