Ex-Prince Andrew faces new police investigation over possible sex crimes

Sandringham, UK- Three months after his arrest for alleged abuse of office as British Trade Representative, ex- Prince Andrew is now under investigation again – this time in connection with possible sexual offenses.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is under investigation again – now for alleged sexual offenses and corruption. © Neil Hall/PA Wire/dpa

With his arrest at the end of February, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was accused of passing on confidential documents from official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, new investigations are looking into possible sex crimes.

As the Daily Mail reports, Thames Valley Police have identified "multiple lines of inquiry" into alleged wrongdoing in office by the former prince, including corruption and sexual misconduct.

During searches of his former residence at Royal Lodge and his estate in Sandringham, investigators had seized extensive material on the matter, which is now being evaluated.

Police are also investigating allegations that Epstein sent a woman to the UK to have sex with Andrew in 2010, and investigators have contacted the US Department of Justice to request the release of evidence they suspect is in the millions of files on Epstein.

Thames Valley Police said they have already spoken to several witnesses and are trying to find out the background of the relationship between Andrew and the sex offender, and police have launched a public appeal asking potential other survivors to come forward.