Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte revealed as targets in scary royal stalker plot

London, UK - After an attack on the former Prince Andrew, police arrested a man in early May. Now, it has emerged that the suspect also targeted Kate Middleton and her daughter, Charlotte.

(From l. to r.) Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Princess Catherine, Prince George (top), and Prince Louis pictured together earlier this month. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Kirsty Wigglesworth

The masked man is alleged to have shouted at, chased, and threatened the brother of King Charles III on the evening of May 6 outside his Sandringham residence.

He is said to have harassed the former prince so intensely that the latter fled the premises.

Police officers were able to arrest the 39‑year‑old shortly thereafter at the scene, also seizing his cell phone.

Analysis of that phone has now revealed further disturbing details: Andrew was not the only member of the royal family targeted by the suspect.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the attacker not only Googled various weapons and explosives online but also gathered information about Princess Kate and her 11-year-old daughter.

The suspect is said to have specifically researched possible methods of killing.