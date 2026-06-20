Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte revealed as targets in scary royal stalker plot

By Kelly Christ,  Franka Wolf

London, UK - After an attack on the former Prince Andrew, police arrested a man in early May. Now, it has emerged that the suspect also targeted Kate Middleton and her daughter, Charlotte.

(From l. to r.) Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Princess Catherine, Prince George (top), and Prince Louis pictured together earlier this month.
(From l. to r.) Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Princess Catherine, Prince George (top), and Prince Louis pictured together earlier this month.  © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Kirsty Wigglesworth

The masked man is alleged to have shouted at, chased, and threatened the brother of King Charles III on the evening of May 6 outside his Sandringham residence.

He is said to have harassed the former prince so intensely that the latter fled the premises.

Police officers were able to arrest the 39‑year‑old shortly thereafter at the scene, also seizing his cell phone.

Oliver Tree mourned by family and celebrity colleagues after tragic death in helicopter crash
Celebrities Oliver Tree mourned by family and celebrity colleagues after tragic death in helicopter crash

Analysis of that phone has now revealed further disturbing details: Andrew was not the only member of the royal family targeted by the suspect.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the attacker not only Googled various weapons and explosives online but also gathered information about Princess Kate and her 11-year-old daughter.

The suspect is said to have specifically researched possible methods of killing.

Court issues protective order against Andrew's attacker

The incriminating phone data is now reportedly being scrutinized by law enforcement agencies.

Given the damning evidence, the Westminster court has already acted, issuing an interim protection order against the man for stalking.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was attacked at his estate in early May.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was attacked at his estate in early May.  © picture alliance / AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth | Kirsty Wigglesworth

The measure is intended to shield the royal family from further approaches and potential attacks.

A final hearing in the case is scheduled for August.

Cover photo: picture alliance/dpa/AP | Kirsty Wigglesworth

More on Royals: