Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte revealed as targets in scary royal stalker plot
London, UK - After an attack on the former Prince Andrew, police arrested a man in early May. Now, it has emerged that the suspect also targeted Kate Middleton and her daughter, Charlotte.
The masked man is alleged to have shouted at, chased, and threatened the brother of King Charles III on the evening of May 6 outside his Sandringham residence.
He is said to have harassed the former prince so intensely that the latter fled the premises.
Police officers were able to arrest the 39‑year‑old shortly thereafter at the scene, also seizing his cell phone.
Analysis of that phone has now revealed further disturbing details: Andrew was not the only member of the royal family targeted by the suspect.
According to The Daily Telegraph, the attacker not only Googled various weapons and explosives online but also gathered information about Princess Kate and her 11-year-old daughter.
The suspect is said to have specifically researched possible methods of killing.
Court issues protective order against Andrew's attacker
The incriminating phone data is now reportedly being scrutinized by law enforcement agencies.
Given the damning evidence, the Westminster court has already acted, issuing an interim protection order against the man for stalking.
The measure is intended to shield the royal family from further approaches and potential attacks.
A final hearing in the case is scheduled for August.
Cover photo: picture alliance/dpa/AP | Kirsty Wigglesworth