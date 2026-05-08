Man arrested for threatening ex-Prince Andrew enters plea in court

London, UK - A man pleaded not guilty Friday to threatening behavior towards former prince Andrew after being arrested close to the disgraced UK royal 's new home in eastern England.

A 39-year-old man denied threatening the former prince Andrew after he was arrested near the disgraced royal's home in England on Wednesday. © Yui Mok / POOL / AFP

Alex Jenkinson (39) pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in central London to using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behavior with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The alleged offense on King Charles III's Sandringham estate on Wednesday evening took place while Andrew was out walking his dogs, the Daily Telegraph said earlier.

Jenkinson will stand trial on July 29 and was granted conditional bail.

But he was ordered to stay away from a number of sites linked to the royal family.

They include Buckingham Palace in central London, Sandringham, Windsor west of the UK capital, and Balmoral in Scotland, as well as the king's private residence, Highgrove House, in Gloucestershire, southwest England.

Prosecutor Josephine Jones said Andrew would give evidence via a video link at the trial.

Andrew, the second of the late Queen Elizabeth II's three sons and brother to Charles, was arrested in mid-February after new revelations stemming from his ties to the late billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was questioned for hours at a police station on suspicion of misconduct in public office during his decade-long role as a UK trade envoy.