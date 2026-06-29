Kate Middleton completes three mountains cancer charity challenge as she explores "life beyond diagnosis"

UK - Britain's future queen Princess Catherine climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales over the weekend, in an endurance test to raise money for a cancer charity and "explore life beyond diagnosis."

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a reception at St. James' Palace in London on June 2, 2026. © YUI MOK / POOL / AFP

The princess, whose husband is heir to the throne Prince William, announced in January 2025 that she was in remission from cancer, and has been gradually returning to public royal duties.

In a social media video posted late Sunday, Kate revealed that she had completed the climbs – known as the Three Peaks Challenge in Britain – "to give something back."

"I'm so grateful to be here, to be strong enough to walk these hills," she said. "But more importantly it is to give something back and acknowledge really all the incredible working going on up and down this country."

In another post – accompanied by a photograph of the princess at one of the misty summits – Kate wrote a lengthy message about the feat.

"I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis," she stated.

"Through this challenge, I want to raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare."