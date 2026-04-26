King Charles reacts to Washington shooting just days before his trip to the US

London, UK - King Charles III was "greatly relieved" that US President Donald Trump , his wife Melania Trump, and other guests were unharmed after a shooting at a Washington media gala, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

King Charles III has responded after a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner – just days ahead of his visit to the US. © Isabel Infantes / POOL / AFP

The incident late Saturday at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association came less than 48 hours before Charles and Queen Camilla begin a four-day state visit to the US.

The British monarch was being "kept fully informed of developments", the palace added.

"A number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with US colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the visit."

It is understood the king and queen reached out privately to the Trumps to express their sympathies with those impacted Saturday night, and to share their gratitude to the security services who prevented further injury.

Trump has said one law enforcement officer was shot at close range but appeared not to be critically injured.

During the four-day state visit – organized to honor the historic relationship between Britain and the US as America marks 250 years of independence – Charles and Camilla will visit Washington and New York.

Charles will become the first British monarch to address Congress since his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 1991, while the royal couple will have tea with Trump and Melania and attend a state dinner.

It comes as transatlantic tensions over the Iran war and the Epstein scandal's long shadow threaten to intrude on the landmark visit.