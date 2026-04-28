Trump brushes off tensions and hails British as "friends" on King Charles visit

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US has no closer friend than Britain, as he welcomed King Charles III to the White House on a state visit shadowed by tensions over the Iran war.

(From l. to r.) Queen Camilla, King Charles, President Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump waved the crowds on the White House lawn. © Henry NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP

Speaking after a pomp-filled welcome on the South Lawn featuring a 21-gun salute, Trump's tone was a world away from his recent jibes at British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for failing to join in against Tehran.

"In the centuries since we won our independence, Americans have had no closer friends than the British," said Trump, referring to the fact that the royal visit marks the 250th anniversary of the US colonies declaring their freedom from British rule.

Using a phrase prized by British governments since Winston Churchill first used it after World War II, Trump said that the two countries had a "special relationship, and we hope it will always remain that way."

Trump also praised the British military, saying that "nobody fought better together" with the US – despite recently deriding Britain's two aircraft carriers as "toys."

Afterward, four US jets roared over the White House in a noisy flypast as Trump, Charles, Queen Camilla, and First Lady Melania Trump watched.

On the second day of the four-day royal visit, Charles will later address Congress and is expected to call in his speech for "reconciliation and renewal" amid the recent strains in ties.