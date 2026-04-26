Trump official sheds light on motive behind White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

Washington DC - Investigators on Sunday said the gunman who tried to storm a gala dinner attended by President Donald Trump planned to target top government officials, as scrutiny grew over the event's security.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspected gunman is "not active cooperating" with the investigation. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Trump, who was rushed out of the hotel ballroom in Washington by Secret Service agents, posted surveillance camera footage of the gunman attempting to sprint past a security checkpoint as guards drew their weapons.

After an exchange of gunfire, the suspect was detained at the scene and was being questioned Sunday before he is due to appear in court on Monday.

"He's not actively cooperating. I expect that he will be formally charged tomorrow morning in federal court in Washington," acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told CBS' Face The Nation.

"We do believe, based upon just a very preliminary start to understanding what happened, that he was targeting members of the administration."

Blanche added no further motive was known for the attack, confirming the suspect – who was armed with a shotgun, handgun, and knives – was staying at the Washington Hilton hotel where the black-tie dinner was held on Saturday evening.

"We believe that he traveled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago, and then from Chicago to Washington," Blanche said. "It appears he purchased these firearms in the past couple years."

Attendees dove under tables in chaotic scenes as Secret Service agents swarmed into the glitzy White House Correspondents' Association dinner, held annually in the US capital.

Crowded into the ballroom were Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, several cabinet members and top lawmakers, and hundreds of guests in black tie.