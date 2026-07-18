Meghan Markle humiliated after "nightmare" return to UK with Prince Harry

London, UK – Just a few days ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned from a trip to England with their children, but their long-awaited visit turned out quite differently than they'd hoped.

Prince Harry (l) and Meghan Markle returned to the UK together with their children for the first time in four years. © Peter Dejong/AP/dpa

An insider told People that the trip "turned into a nightmare," not least because the couple's ongoing security issues cast a shadow over the visit.

After the Sussexes stepped back from their royal duties and moved to the US, they were stripped of state police protection.

Since then, Harry has been doing everything he can to get it back.

The lost lawsuit against the publisher Associated Newspapers Limited, which includes the British tabloid Daily Mail, also ranks among the biggest setbacks of the 41-year-old's post-royal journey.

Harry sued the publisher for invasion of privacy. In a statement after the final ruling, he called the verdict "a complete and obvious whitewash."

During their stay in the UK, Meghan reportedly felt humiliated watching her husband and the royal institution argue over the family's accommodation.

Initially, the couple was offered a stay at Buckingham Palace, but the invitation was withdrawn at short notice.

Another source said the 44‑year‑old is "very supportive" of Harry, but there is still "a lot of sadness" about how the trip went down. The tipster explained that Meghan "always lets him lead" when it comes to interacting with the royal family.