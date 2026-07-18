Meghan Markle humiliated after "nightmare" return to UK with Prince Harry
London, UK – Just a few days ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned from a trip to England with their children, but their long-awaited visit turned out quite differently than they'd hoped.
An insider told People that the trip "turned into a nightmare," not least because the couple's ongoing security issues cast a shadow over the visit.
After the Sussexes stepped back from their royal duties and moved to the US, they were stripped of state police protection.
Since then, Harry has been doing everything he can to get it back.
The lost lawsuit against the publisher Associated Newspapers Limited, which includes the British tabloid Daily Mail, also ranks among the biggest setbacks of the 41-year-old's post-royal journey.
Harry sued the publisher for invasion of privacy. In a statement after the final ruling, he called the verdict "a complete and obvious whitewash."
During their stay in the UK, Meghan reportedly felt humiliated watching her husband and the royal institution argue over the family's accommodation.
Initially, the couple was offered a stay at Buckingham Palace, but the invitation was withdrawn at short notice.
Another source said the 44‑year‑old is "very supportive" of Harry, but there is still "a lot of sadness" about how the trip went down. The tipster explained that Meghan "always lets him lead" when it comes to interacting with the royal family.
Harry and Meghan bring their children to meet with King Charles
The trip still managed to provide a pleasant moment: The family visited King Charles for the first time in four years!
This allowed Prince Archie (7) and Princess Lilibet (5) to finally get to know their grandfather better.
Further details about the meeting are unlikely to become public.
A source explained, "It is better that people don't know anything about these meetings. They should be allowed to rekindle those family ties."
Overall, the trip's outcome is "further evidence of the fractiousness of Harry's relationship with the institution."
There are reasons for that: After the Sussexes stepped down from their royal duties, they repeatedly leveled serious accusations against the British royal family.
Meghan is said to have been subjected to racist treatment on multiple occasions. Harry also claimed in his bombshell memoir that Prince William threw him to the ground during a physical altercation.
Nevertheless, Harry has long wanted to reconcile with his family, and his father's cancer diagnosis has made him acutely aware that their time together may be limited.
Cover photo: Peter Dejong/AP/dpa