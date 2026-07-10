Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids finally reunite with King Charles amid rocky UK visit
London, UK - King Charles III and his wife Camilla on Friday met his son Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children for the first time in four years, British media reported.
The Press Association news agency said Harry's family had traveled from an unspecified destination in Europe for the meeting.
The 41-year-old arrived in the UK on Monday on a visit to mark the one-year countdown to next year's Invictus Games for wounded veterans, which he founded.
Meghan, seven-year-old son Archie, and daughter Lilibet (5) were initially set to miss the trip – reportedly because they were refused police protection.
Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.
Archie and Lilibet had not seen their grandfather since 2022.
Harry repeatedly said that he did not feel it was safe to bring Meghan and their children to the UK after his police protection was revoked in the wake of the couple's decision to step down as working royals in 2020.
The Duke of Sussex has had a strained relationship with his family ever since, and despite their reunion with the king, Harry and Meghan are not expected to meet with the prince's older brother, William, during their visit to the UK.
Cover photo: Collage: Toby Shepheard / POOL / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@meghan