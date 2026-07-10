Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids finally reunite with King Charles amid rocky UK visit

London, UK - King Charles III and his wife Camilla on Friday met his son Prince Harry , his wife Meghan Markle , and their two children for the first time in four years, British media reported.

King Charles (l) reunited with his grandchildren during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's (r) visit to the UK. © Collage: Toby Shepheard / POOL / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@meghan

The Press Association news agency said Harry's family had traveled from an unspecified destination in Europe for the meeting.

The 41-year-old arrived in the UK on Monday on a visit to mark the one-year countdown to next year's Invictus Games for wounded veterans, which he founded.

Meghan, seven-year-old son Archie, and daughter Lilibet (5) were initially set to miss the trip – reportedly because they were refused police protection.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Archie and Lilibet had not seen their grandfather since 2022.

Harry repeatedly said that he did not feel it was safe to bring Meghan and their children to the UK after his police protection was revoked in the wake of the couple's decision to step down as working royals in 2020.