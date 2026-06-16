Prince George follows in William's footsteps with big school news

London, UK - Britain's Prince George will attend the prestigious private school Eton College from September, Kensington Palace announced Tuesday, following in the footsteps of his father and heir to the throne Prince William.

Prince George is set to attend the prestigious Eton College, where his father William (r.) also studied. © Collage: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP & Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP

The 12-year-old prince, who as William's eldest child is one day set to succeed him as king, will complete his secondary schooling at world-famous Eton, which charges more than $85,000 in annual fees.

"Kensington Palace can confirm that Prince George will attend Eton College from this September," it said in a brief statement.

Both William, formally known as the Prince of Wales, and his younger brother Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, attended the exclusive school in Berkshire, west of London.

It has also famously educated 20 past prime ministers, including Boris Johnson and David Cameron, as well as a roll call of other well known people, from actor Tom Hiddleston to James Bond creator Ian Fleming.

George's grandfather, King Charles III, went to Gordonstoun, a school in the Scottish Highlands attended by the king's father, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

It is not known if George will board at Eton, with the college only a few miles from his family's Forest Lodge home in Windsor.