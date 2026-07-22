Prince George is all grown up! William and Kate's son celebrates milestone birthday

London, UK - The UK's Prince George , second in line to the throne, turned 13 on Wednesday as he readied to follow in his father Prince William's footsteps and start at the prestigious Eton College.

Prince William's eldest son, George (r), celebrated his 13th birthday on Wednesday. © Collage: LEON NEAL & KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Kensington Palace shared a picture of the prince, as his grandfather King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla wished him "happy birthday".

As the eldest child of the heir to the British throne, Prince William, and Princess Catherine, George is set to succeed his father as king one day.

But first, he will face another daunting challenge: the terrible teens and starting at Eton boarding school in September.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the young prince was being "inducted into things very gradually," and as he grows older, he would increase his public appearances.

The prince was born on July 22, 2013, at St Mary's Hospital in London to a global media frenzy and public celebrations. His full name is George Alexander Louis.

He was quickly whisked away on his first royal tour in April 2014, when his parents visited New Zealand and Australia, where the eight-month-old was seen excitedly interacting with the wildlife.

William, Kate, and George initially lived in a rented farmhouse in rural Anglesey off the coast of northwest Wales.

Shielded from cameras from an early age, the prince's rare public appearances as a toddler were exhaustively reported in the British media, who called him "Gorgeous George".

Since then, his birthday celebrations have been kept private as well, with the family occasionally sharing official photographs.

"William and Catherine have done extremely well in trying to bring him up in, in a simple way, sort of, as normally as possible," Fitzwilliams told AFP.

In 2017, the family moved to an apartment in London's Kensington Palace, and George had his first day of school at a private school in south London.

They later moved to their long-term home on the Windsor estate, southwest of London, where George has attended the private Lambrook school since 2022, alongside his siblings, Charlotte (11) and Louis, the youngest at eight.