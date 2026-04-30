Harry and Meghan's trip to Australia escalates feud with Prince William
London, UK - Prince Harry and Prince William have been at odds for years – with no reconciliation in sight. Now, the younger brother's recent trip to Australia is said to have worsened their rift.
A few weeks ago, the 41-year-old traveled Down Under with his wife, Meghan Markle, and a source told Us Weekly that the tour had a "quasi royal vibe".
"It seems they are trading on old connections in a way that shouldn't be acceptable because they are no longer working members of the royal family," the insider said.
The Sussexes resigned from the royal family six years ago and moved to the US.
Shortly afterwards, they accused the British royals of racism towards Meghan, among other things – one of the reasons why the family is still at odds today.
Even on previous trips abroad by Harry and Meghan, there was frustration within the family, who argued that the getaways strongly resembled royal tours – an image they no longer officially have.
In addition, William and wife Kate Middleton have repeatedly been surprised by the couple's public appearances – apparently also during the recent Australian tour.
No reconciliation in sight for William and Harry
During the four-day trip, Harry spoke candidly about his initial fears about royal life following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
"I was like, 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role – wherever this is headed, I don't like it,'" he said.
These words apparently did not go down well with his brother and sister-in-law.
But that's not all: according to the source, the Sussexes' public image is also a problem for the future royal couple of England.
"Their media omnipresence is something that has created continued strain," he said.
"It's been a barrier to repair the relationship. Just when the flames of controversy die down, they have an uncanny ability to start another one."
Although there is still no contact between Harry and William, last year, the Duke met with King Charles for the first time in over two years.
According to reports, father and son are interested in mending their relationship.
Cover photo: Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP