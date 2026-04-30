Harry and Meghan's trip to Australia escalates feud with Prince William

London, UK - Prince Harry and Prince William have been at odds for years – with no reconciliation in sight. Now, the younger brother's recent trip to Australia is said to have worsened their rift.

Prince Harry (l.) and Meghan Markle traveled to Australia for four days in mid-April. © Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP

A few weeks ago, the 41-year-old traveled Down Under with his wife, Meghan Markle, and a source told Us Weekly that the tour had a "quasi royal vibe".

"It seems they are trading on old connections in a way that shouldn't be acceptable because they are no longer working members of the royal family," the insider said.

The Sussexes resigned from the royal family six years ago and moved to the US.

Shortly afterwards, they accused the British royals of racism towards Meghan, among other things – one of the reasons why the family is still at odds today.

Even on previous trips abroad by Harry and Meghan, there was frustration within the family, who argued that the getaways strongly resembled royal tours – an image they no longer officially have.

In addition, William and wife Kate Middleton have repeatedly been surprised by the couple's public appearances – apparently also during the recent Australian tour.