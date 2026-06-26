Harry and Meghan's UK security plans revealed as insiders say it will be the "biggest spectacle"
London, UK – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to bring their own security team with them on their visit to the UK, in addition to the protections promised by King Charles.
Harry's security in the UK has been a contentious issue for years. After the 41-year-old and his family stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the US in 2020, they lost the state‑funded police protection.
In his new home, Harry is said to spend roughly $3 million on private security, according to Page Six.
Negotiations to restore state protection in the UK have so far been unsuccessful, but a fresh review could grant it again.
In an interview a few months ago, he reflected on the lack of security measures: "I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point… And I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show, you know, my children my homeland."
Since his security status has not yet been definitively decided, King Charles is expected to provide his son with a royal residence that includes a private security detail during his stay.
Will Buckingham Palace post photos with the Sussexes?
Nevertheless, Harry will bring additional personal protection. Accordingly, the family won't be traveling by private jet, but will be accompanied by their own bodyguards.
A source revealed: "Harry always travels with one of two of his own security team." Insiders say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a "spectacle."
The Sussexes' first trip to the UK in four years is likely to attract a lot of attention.
Their two children, Prince Archie (7) and Princess Lilibet (5), are also expected to see their grandfather and get to know him better.
"They know it will make the biggest spectacle," the insider added. "They will want photos of them being 'royal.'"
The big question now is whether the Sussexes will collaborate with Buckingham Palace to release a photo of Charles with his grandchildren.
While Meghan already shares many photos of her offspring, the 44‑year‑old has so far always kept her children's faces hidden.
Cover photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa