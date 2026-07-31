King Charles' top advisor resigns – will this clear the way for reconciliation with Prince Harry?

London, UK – King Charles and Prince Harry have been making progress towards a reconciliation, but will the resignation of the monarch's top advisor help clear the way?

Prince Harry is looking to make peace with the royal family. © Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

As it became known a few days ago, Charles' long‑standing and most important private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, will leave his position in May 2027.

"Harry may welcome Sir Clive’s retirement personally, especially after portraying him so negatively in Spare," an insider told Page Six, referencing the Duke of Sussex's 2023 memoir.

"But if Harry believes one retirement suddenly clears the path back into the Royal Family, I think he’ll be disappointed."

The "trust deficit" between Harry and his family extends far beyond Alderton himself, according to the palace insider.

Earlier speculation suggested that Charles' adviser had warned him against meeting with his youngest son.

In his autobiography, Harry is said to have called the secretary "the wasp." The prince described him at first as friendly and reserved before later taking surprising action against him.

The source explained: "Reconciliation has always depended less on who advises the King and more on whether Harry can convince his family that history won’t repeat itself."