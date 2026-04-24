Prince Harry says he will "always be part of the royal family" amid feud with father and brother

London, UK - Britain's Prince Harry on Friday insisted that he would "always be part of the royal family" despite a public rift.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the Kyiv Security Forum , in Kyiv on Thursday. © GENYA SAVILOV / AFP

Harry arrived in Kyiv for a surprise trip on Thursday, just days before his father King Charles III begins a state visit to the US hosted by President Donald Trump.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle quit frontline royal duties in 2020 after falling out with Harry's family, including his brother Prince William.

But the prince told ITV News he did not recognize the description of himself as "not a working royal."

"I will always be part of the royal family, and I'm here working and doing the very thing that I was born to do, and I enjoy doing it," he said.

The term "working royal" is used to describe senior members of the royal family who carry out official engagements as representatives of the monarchy.

On Thursday, Harry urged the US to take a decisive role in ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine, adding, "This is a moment for American leadership."