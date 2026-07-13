Prince Harry takes hilarious hit to his "crown jewels" during goat yoga session

London, UK – Ouch! Prince Harry took a detour into a goat pen during his multi‑day visit to his former home and joined a yoga session that ended painfully.

They actually get along quite well: Prince Harry bonded with one of the goats during the yoga session. © Heathcliff O'MALLEY / POOL / AFP

The prince visited the organization Scotty's Little Soldier, which looks after the families of deceased service members, and joined in on a goat-yoga session.

Per the Associated Press, the initially hesitant 41‑year‑old took his place on a blue mat among several children and goats.

The exercises included, among other things, staring into a goat's eyes.

When Harry let several of the animals trample over him while he lay on his back, he shouted, "Ow! What are you doing?" as one of the hooves landed right on his groin area – much to the amusement of the onlookers!

Harry has personal experience with the early loss of a parent. His mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 when he was only 12 years old.

Working with veterans and their families is also at the heart of his charitable project, the Invictus Games – a sports competition for service‑injured military personnel.