Prince Louis calls out Princess Charlotte for mocking his gymnastics skills in viral royal moment
Glasgow, UK - A rare royal family appearance: Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Commonwealth Games in Scotland with their three children. During a meeting with the athletes, Prince Louis spoke quite candidly about his sister, Charlotte!
When the family met the Wales team athletes, they naturally talked about their athletic achievements.
Kate eventually turned to her youngest son and said, "Louis, you're perfecting your handstand," per The Telegraph.
With his arms crossed, the eight-year-old replied, "A bit. But Charlotte says I'm not very good."
Prince George, the eldest of the children, also provided an amusing moment.
When asked whether he could do a handstand too, he made a small confession: "I'm rubbish at anything that involves flexibility."
While the two boys apparently have other talents, Charlotte is very gifted in gymnastics.
Their parents revealed that the 11-year-old is a gymnastics and ballet enthusiast, and Kate added that her daughter also loves to dance.
Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte for rare public appearance
At the meeting, Charlotte even received a special gift: two gymnasts presented her with a signed leotard!
George and Louis didn't leave empty‑handed either. All three siblings each got a teddy bear from Gwen, the Welsh dragon mascot, along with a gift bag containing the Welsh cycling outfit.
In conversations with other athletes, Louis mentioned that he had recently taken part in his first field day at school.
George revealed that javelin is his favorite event.
Before the athletes' gathering, the family had followed several sports, including netball and cycling.
For Prince Louis, the outing was extra special, as it was his first time attending a major sporting event and only his second official public appearance as a member of the royal family.
Cover photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/dpa