Prince Louis calls out Princess Charlotte for mocking his gymnastics skills in viral royal moment

Glasgow, UK - A rare royal family appearance: Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Commonwealth Games in Scotland with their three children. During a meeting with the athletes, Prince Louis spoke quite candidly about his sister, Charlotte!

The royal family attended the Commonwealth Games in Scotland on Saturday. © Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/dpa

When the family met the Wales team athletes, they naturally talked about their athletic achievements.

Kate eventually turned to her youngest son and said, "Louis, you're perfecting your handstand," per The Telegraph.

With his arms crossed, the eight-year-old replied, "A bit. But Charlotte says I'm not very good."

Prince George, the eldest of the children, also provided an amusing moment.

When asked whether he could do a handstand too, he made a small confession: "I'm rubbish at anything that involves flexibility."

While the two boys apparently have other talents, Charlotte is very gifted in gymnastics.

Their parents revealed that the 11-year-old is a gymnastics and ballet enthusiast, and Kate added that her daughter also loves to dance.