Prince William opens up about Kate's cancer battle: "Our family couldn't cope without her"

London, UK - Britain's Prince William on Friday said his wife Catherine, popularly known as Kate, was "edging herself back into doing more" overseas trips following her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Prince William (l.) made a rare comment on Kate Middleton's recent cancer battle, saying that their family "couldn't cope without her." © Collage: Eamonn M. McCormack / POOL / AFP & Marco BERTORELLO / POOL / AFP

William (43) told Heart radio's breakfast show that the Princess of Wales was "buzzing" after her visit to Italy earlier this month, her first foreign visit since the diagnosis.

"She's been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly, and she'd been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot, and so I'm really glad it went really well."

Kate (44) announced she was in remission from cancer in January 2025 and has gradually returned to public duties since then.

"She's an amazing mom, an amazing wife, and literally our family couldn't cope without her," William told the radio show, speaking from the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast in southwest England.

The father-of-three spoke about parenting as well, including the school run for his children, which he said "can be" chaotic.

"Charlotte, Louis, if you're listening, make sure you're on time, please make sure [you're] not fighting over who's listening to what this morning," William said, addressing his two youngest children.

His eldest son, George (12), was "boarding" on Thursday night, William said.

The heir to the throne revealed that jam sandwiches were kept in the car for the youngest Louis (8) to snack on.

"He'll leave jam fingerprints throughout the car, which is really helpful," said William.