Prince William reveals the memories with Queen Elizabeth that he'll "always hold dear"
London, UK – In September 2022, the death of Queen Elizabeth shook the British royal family. A digital memorial has now been created in honor of the former monarch, where her grandson, Prince William, has shared some heartfelt memories.
In a short video shared on queenelizabeth.com, the 43‑year‑old reflected on some special moments he had shared with his late grandmother.
The future king recounted spending many afternoons at Windsor Castle with the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip – often enjoying a traditional British teatime filled with conversation, tea, and cake.
He also visited his grandparents when he was at nearby Eton College in the town adjacent to Windsor.
His fondest memories of the Queen came from the relaxed moments he experienced with her at home in Windsor Castle, rather than the high-profile life she lived.
Prince William recalls tea time with Queen Elizabeth
"I remember many a quiet afternoon, having tea with her and my grandfather at the castle, chatting, sharing stories, and seeing how completely at ease she was here, surrounded by family and her much-loved dogs and horses," William said.
To this day, those gatherings have shaped him; he inherited a special connection to tea time from his grandmother, which William said he "never knew he needed."
He also emphasized her love for animals – she loved riding her horses in the park.
Watching Elizabeth on her horses showed William a side of her life that rarely saw the outside world – away from her duties, "relaxed and utterly at home."
"These moments with my grandmother are ones I'll always hold dear," the future king gushed.
The digital memorial was first launched in April to mark what would've been the Queen's 100th birthday.
Cover photo: Collage: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/DPA & AFP/Kin Cheung/POOL