Prince William reveals the memories with Queen Elizabeth that he'll "always hold dear"

London, UK – In September 2022, the death of Queen Elizabeth shook the British royal family. A digital memorial has now been created in honor of the former monarch, where her grandson, Prince William, has shared some heartfelt memories.

Prince William recently shared some fond memories of his late grandmother. © AFP/Kin Cheung/POOL

In a short video shared on queenelizabeth.com, the 43‑year‑old reflected on some special moments he had shared with his late grandmother.

The future king recounted spending many afternoons at Windsor Castle with the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip – often enjoying a traditional British teatime filled with conversation, tea, and cake.

He also visited his grandparents when he was at nearby Eton College in the town adjacent to Windsor.

His fondest memories of the Queen came from the relaxed moments he experienced with her at home in Windsor Castle, rather than the high-profile life she lived.