UK's King Charles meets Trump and Melania in Washington for high-pressure state visit

Washington DC - Britain's King Charles III arrived in Washington on Monday for a high-stakes state visit aimed at salvaging frayed ties with Donald Trump , amid extra-tight security following an attack on a gala dinner attended by the US president.

US President Donald Trump (r) talks with Britain's King Charles III (l) upon his arrival at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Tensions over the Iran war have rocked the so-called "special relationship" ahead of a trip that was meant to mark the US' 250th anniversary of independence from the British monarch's ancestors.

Charles and Queen Camilla will now be using their four-day visit – their first time on American soil since he became king in 2022 – to mount a diplomatic charm offensive targeting the royalty-obsessed Trump.

The royal couple arrived at Joint Base Andrews near Washington on a plane with the Union Jack painted on the tail.

Charles and Camilla then descended red-carpeted steps to be greeted by Britain's ambassador Christian Turner and White House protocol chief Monica Crowley on the tarmac.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday the visit would "honor the long-standing and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom."

Trump and his wife Melania greeted the British royals at the White House on Monday before hosting them for tea and a tour of a new beehive installed by the First Lady.