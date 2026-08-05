UK's Princess Eugenie welcomes baby number three: "We are beyond in love with our girlie"
Lisbon, Portugal – Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their third child this week – a baby girl.
Princess Eugenie (36), the daughter of disgraced royals Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor (66) and Sarah Ferguson (66), took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the happy news.
"Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie," Princess Eugenie wrote alongside a photo of the little pink newborn.
After two boys, August (5) and Ernest (2), this is the couple's first girl. The proud parents haven't revealed her name.
The royal family confirmed the birth in a statement: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6:20PM, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal."
This birth is a rare instance of a royal family member being born abroad. Eugenie and Jack own a home and have ties to Portugal.
Princess Eugenie's third child is in the succession line
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's third baby, who weighed in at 6 lbs 9 oz, will not hold a royal title, but is 15th in the line of succession.
Her birth moves her great‑uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, down to the 16th spot. The babe is the late Queen Elizabeth II's 15th great‑grandchild and the third born since the Queen's passing in 2022.
This baby girl is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's fifth grandchild. After further details of Andrew's relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light, the former prince was stripped of his royal titles and honors by King Charles last year.
Princess Eugenie has retained her title. She and Brooksbank met in 2010 through mutual friends and have been married since 2018.
Cover photo: James Manning/PA Wire/dpa, Jack Brooksbank/Buckingham Palace via PA Wire/dpa