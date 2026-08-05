UK's Princess Eugenie welcomes baby number three: "We are beyond in love with our girlie"

Lisbon, Portugal – Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their third child this week – a baby girl.

Britain's Princess Eugenie has welcomed her third child – a baby girl whose name has not yet been revealed. © James Manning/PA Wire/dpa, Jack Brooksbank/Buckingham Palace via PA Wire/dpa

Princess Eugenie (36), the daughter of disgraced royals Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor (66) and Sarah Ferguson (66), took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the happy news.

"Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie," Princess Eugenie wrote alongside a photo of the little pink newborn.

After two boys, August (5) and Ernest (2), this is the couple's first girl. The proud parents haven't revealed her name.

The royal family confirmed the birth in a statement: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6:20PM, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal."

This birth is a rare instance of a royal family member being born abroad. Eugenie and Jack own a home and have ties to Portugal.