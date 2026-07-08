2026 Emmy nominations: The Pitt tops the field as Hacks sets a comedy record

Los Angeles, California - The Pitt topped the nominee list for the 78th Emmy Awards on Wednesday, pulling in 25 nods as television 's biggest race of the year kicks off.

Jean Smart (l.) of Hacks and Noah Wyle (r.) of The Pitt are both up for major nominations at the 78th Emmy Awards, airing Monday, September 14 on NBC and Peacock. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & imageSPACE

The medical drama, which also won Outstanding Drama Series last year, will defend its title against The Diplomat, The Gilded Age, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Paradise, Pluribus, Slow Horses, and Your Friends and Neighbors.

Noah Wyle is up again for lead actor, going against Sterling K. Brown, Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo, and Rufus Sewell.

On the comedy side, Hacks closed out its run in style, landing 24 nominations for its final season – the most a comedy has ever scored in a single year.

It'll compete for the top comedy prize against Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Margo's Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, and Widow's Bay.

Jean Smart is nominated again for lead actress in a comedy, alongside Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, Elle Fanning, and Lisa Kudrow.

In the limited series race, All Her Fault, The Beast in Me, Beef, DTF St. Louis, and Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette are all in the mix, with Sarah Snook, Claire Danes, Carey Mulligan, Sarah Pidgeon, and Sally Field up for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

The morning's nominations announcement wasn't the only place the Television Academy made news.

A pair of new categories, Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Reality Competition Program, got their reveal earlier in the day on NBC's Today show.

Dancing with the Stars picked up its first nomination in a decade in the reality competition field.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour: The Final Show – her concert film chronicling the record-breaking tour – scored five nominations, including a spot in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category, where it's up against specials from Dave Chappelle, Nikki Glaser, and Wicked: One Wonderful Night, plus The Muppet Show.

It's the pop singer's first Emmy nomination since 2015, when she was nominated for AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience.

Zendaya also received a nomination for lead actress in a drama series for Euphoria, going against Carrie Coon, Chase Infiniti, Keri Russell, and Rhea Seehorn.

Not every buzzed-about title made the cut, though – and not necessarily because voters passed it over.

Some shows, including the popular drama Heated Rivalry, simply weren't eligible for this year's ballot for various technical reasons tied to the Emmy submission rules.