Hannah Waddingham opens up about returning to Ted Lasso after break: "Effortless"

Los Angeles, California - With World Cup excitement still reverberating, Apple TV 's soccer comedy hit Ted Lasso is returning after a three-year hiatus, and according to the cast, they needed no warm-up to get back on the pitch.

Hannah Waddingham attends the LA FYC screening of Apple TV's Ted Lasso at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on July 29, 2026. © UNIQUE NICOLE / AFP

"It felt completely and utterly... effortless. Just ridiculously effortless," Hannah Waddingham told AFP at a press event alongside costars Jeremy Swift and Juno Temple ahead of Season 4's premiere on Wednesday.

"I think we've always felt like a family from day one on this," added Waddingham, the award-winning British actor who plays Rebecca Welton, the ruthless president of the fictional professional English soccer club AFC Richmond.

Swift, who portrays team executive Leslie Higgins, chimed in that the cast "hit the ground running" when filming resumed.

The new season of Ted Lasso, which stars Jason Sudeikis in the title role, shifts the action to the optimistic American coach's (and Sudeikis' own) native Kansas, where he has been invited to helm a second-division women's team.

The trip allowed the actors to better understand Sudeikis' inspiration when he co-created the show, one of Apple TV's most successful series, said Temple, who plays the charismatic model-turned-publicist Keeley Jones.

"It felt like a really, really special way to come back again, to be slightly out of our comfort zone," said the English actor. "That was great."

It was vital to "have this kind of beautiful vacation together in a place that's both very important to Ted and very important to Jason," Temple said, describing it as "such a fun experience for all three of us."