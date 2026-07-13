Love Island USA: Which couple won in the season 8 finale?

Fiji - The sun has set on another summer in Fiji for Love Island USA , so which lucky couple took the crown in the season 8 finale?

In Sunday's finale, Trinity (l) and Bryce (center l) took home the $100,000 as America's favorite Love Island couple. © Collage: Peacock

America narrowed down the cast to four couples ahead of Sunday's finale, with Trinity and Bryce, Aniya and Carl, Melanie and Sincere, and Kayda and Zach fighting for the title.

In a heavily predicted result, it was Trinity and Bryce who received the most votes to become the winners and snag the $100,000 prize. The two had been fan favorites throughout the season, having linked up on night one and strengthening their connection ever since.

Aniya and Carl managed to come in second – perhaps after that viral push from the BTS Army – while Melanie and Sincere placed third. This left Kayda and Zach in fourth place.

In their final date, Trinity and Bryce shed some light on their plans for the future, with both wanting to visit the other's hometown.

But will their love stand the test of life outside the villa? Fans will get all the updates in the season 8 reunion, which will air on Peacock on August 31.

The special will be hosted by Ariana Madix and Bravo's Andy Cohen, and viewers can expect plenty of drama when all of the eliminated islanders confront the final four couples!