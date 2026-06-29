Netflix's Wednesday halts production after star Eva Green suffers "nasty" on-set injury
Dublin, Ireland - While filming for season 3 of Wednesday is already in full swing, a devastating accident occurred on set a few days ago, leading to a temporary halt on the TV production.
According to The Mirror, actor Eva Green suffered a leg injury on set and had to be taken to the hospital.
"This was really nasty. Eva sustained an injury and was clearly in pain, and producers were taking no chances," an insider said.
Shortly after the accident, medics rushed in and transported the 45-year-old to the hospital.
"She underwent treatment [for the injury] and is now recovering well," the source added.
Production on season 3 – set to stream next summer – has been ongoing in Ireland, but it has now been halted until the end of the month while Green recovers.
Eva Green joins the cast of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia
Even a year before its release, fans can hardly wait to meet Green's mysterious character, Aunt Ophelia.
Netflix first announced the casting last November, and Green gushed over involvement in the popular teen series.
"I can't wait to bring my own touch of cuckooness to the Addams Family. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world," the actor said at the time.
Despite the incident on set, the Casino Royale star is remaining optimistic.
"Eva is currently recovering and looks forward to returning to work very soon. She sends her heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their kind wishes and support," her team wrote on X.
The exact cause of the accident is still unknown. Neither Green nor the streaming service has commented publicly on what happened.
As the countdown to season 3 continues, Wednesday lovers can dive into TAG24's book and TV recommendations for fans of the show!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP