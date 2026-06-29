Netflix's Wednesday halts production after star Eva Green suffers "nasty" on-set injury

Dublin, Ireland - While filming for season 3 of Wednesday is already in full swing, a devastating accident occurred on set a few days ago, leading to a temporary halt on the TV production.

Eva Green reportedly suffered a "nasty" injury on the set of Netflix's Wednesday. © MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

According to The Mirror, actor Eva Green suffered a leg injury on set and had to be taken to the hospital.

"This was really nasty. Eva sustained an injury and was clearly in pain, and producers were taking no chances," an insider said.

Shortly after the accident, medics rushed in and transported the 45-year-old to the hospital.

"She underwent treatment [for the injury] and is now recovering well," the source added.

Production on season 3 – set to stream next summer – has been ongoing in Ireland, but it has now been halted until the end of the month while Green recovers.