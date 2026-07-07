The View co-host Sunny Hostin faces MAGA rage after voicing "fear" that white supremacists have co-opted the US flag: "Might as well have a hood on"

New York, New York - The View co-host Sunny Hostin is facing MAGA rage after sharing how she feels about the US flag as a Black American.

The View co-host Sunny Hostin (r) has been facing criticism for saying that she feels the US flag has been "co-opted" by white supremacists. © Collage: Finn Gomez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto

During Monday's episode of the hit talk show, the panel discussed a viral photo that was taken in Washington, DC, by Cheney Orr.

The picture shows a lone Black woman riding the metro, surrounded by masked members of Patriot Front – a white supremacist group that marched on the nation's capital on July 4.

Hostin described it as "a defining image of modern America for Black Americans," and said that she felt it "embodied" the "type of fear I have to experience."

"There are times when I walk into a community, and I see American flags all over the community, and I suddenly feel unsafe," Hostin explained.

"There's a section of this country that has co-opted the American flag, and they equate being an American or an American flag with White supremacy, and that should never be the symbol of White supremacy," she added.

Hostin pointed out that many of the Patriot Front members – who all wore matching uniforms – had flags emblazoned on their hats.

"You might as well have a hood on, because that's what it looks like, that's what it feels like," she said, referencing the white hoods worn by the Ku Klux Klan.