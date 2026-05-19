Deadly San Diego mosque shooting being investigated as hate crime
San Diego, California - Police were investigating a shooting in California as a hate crime on Tuesday after a pair of teenage gunmen killed three people at a mosque complex.
Tearful women emerged from a center set up to reunite families caught up in the shooting, and yellow police tape blocked access to the Islamic Center of San Diego, where the victims were found on Monday.
Police said emergency response teams found the victims, all men, outside the sprawling complex, before later finding the shooters, aged 17 and 18, dead in a car from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
TV footage from a helicopter showed armed response teams gathered outside a building, with one unidentified person lying in a pool of blood.
"We are actively investigating this as a hate crime," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl told reporters. "There was definitely hate rhetoric that was involved."
The Islamic center describes itself on its website as the largest mosque in San Diego County, which is in southern California.
After a short period of lockdown when authorities advised area residents to stay inside, San Diego police announced that the threat at the center had been "neutralized."
"We received a call of an active shooter at the Islamic center. Within four minutes, officers arrived on scene and observed immediately three deceased victims out in front," Wahl said.
"We immediately began to deploy with an active shooter response into the mosque and adjacent school," he said, adding that police had received calls about more gunfire nearby, where a landscaper had been shot at but not hit.
"Heroic" security guard credited with saving lives
A few blocks from the center, police found a vehicle in the middle of the street with the shooters dead inside.
"The suspects at this point appear to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. There were no officers involved in firing their weapons," Wahl said.
NBC identified the shooters as Cain Clark (17) and Caleb Vazquez (18), citing three law enforcement officials.
Wahl said a security guard at the Islamic center was among the three victims, adding that his response had helped prevent a deadlier attack.
"His actions were heroic, and he undoubtedly saved lives today," Wahl said.
The identities of the victims were not immediately clear.
Wahl said that the mother of one of the suspects had contacted police two hours before the attack and reported that her son was "suicidal" and that several weapons and her vehicle were missing.
One of the shooters left a suicide note that contained writings about racial pride, and hate speech was scrawled on one of the weapons, CNN quoted unnamed law enforcement officials as saying.
Initially, police deployed to an area around a high school linked to one of the suspects, until they received a call of an active shooter at the Islamic center.
The imam at the mosque, Taha Hassane, said that all the staff, teachers, and children at the mosque's school were safe.
"We have never experienced tragedy like this before. And at this moment all that I can say is, sending our prayers and standing in solidarity with all the families in our community here," he said.
"It is extremely outrageous to target a place of worship," the imam added.
Trump, Mamdani, and Newsom react to mosque shooting
President Donald Trump said the shooting was a "terrible situation," while New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the first Muslim mayor of a major American city, described the attack as "an apparent act of anti-Muslim violence."
"Islamophobia endangers Muslim communities across this country," he posted on X, adding that New York police are boosting deployments to mosques "out of an abundance of caution."
Wahl, the police chief, said that given the location of the attack, investigators were "considering this a hate crime until it's not."
California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed horror at the attack, saying: "Worshippers anywhere should not have to fear for their lives."
"Hate has no place in California, and we will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith," he said on X, adding, "To the San Diego Muslim community: California stands with you."
Cover photo: ZOE MEYERS / AFP