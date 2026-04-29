DOJ reveals new details about Cole Allen's days before Correspondents' Dinner shooting

Washington DC - Recent court documents filed by the Department of Justice reveal new details about the days leading up to suspected gunman Cole Allen's attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner .

The Justice Department has shared new details about suspected gunman Cole Allen's actions before the White House Correspondents' Dinner. © Collage: @REALDONALDTRUMP / TRUTH SOCIAL / AFP & AFP PHOTO / US ATTORNEY FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLOMBIA

On Wednesday, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro filed a memorandum in support of pretrial detention, which argued Allen's alleged actions were "premeditated, violent, and calculated to cause death" and "an anti-democratic act of political violence."

The filing claims that on April 6, a month after President Donald Trump revealed he would be attending the dinner, Allen began using his cell phone to search the internet about the event.

That same day, he booked a room at the Washington Hilton – where the event was scheduled to be held on April 25 – for April 24-26.

On April 21, Cole took a long train ride from his home in California to Washington DC, during which he "kept a running note on his phone of his observations and thoughts" and continued to thoroughly research the gala.

On Saturday at 8:03 PM ET, moments after the event officially kicked off, Allen took a selfie from his room.

The image, featured in the memo, appears to show the 31-year-old suspect with several items strapped to himself, including a sheathed knife, a gun holster, pliers, and wire cutters.

Around 8:30, he prescheduled emails to his family containing his reported manifesto, which he titled "Apology and Explanation." Moments later, he rushed through security, exchanging fire with law enforcement until he was arrested.