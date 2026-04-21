Prosecutors say Harvey Weinstein "preyed" on aspiring actor as rape retrial opens

New York, New York - Prosecutors in the rape retrial of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein told Tuesday how he wielded his power to prey on then-aspiring actor Jessica Mann.

Prosecutors accused Harvey Weinstein of preying on an aspiring actor as the disgraced movie mogul's rape retrial heard opening arguments. © JEENAH MOON / POOL / AFP

Weinstein, a central figure of abuse allegations that spurred the #MeToo movement, appeared at the New York City courtroom wheelchair-bound due to ill health.

He is being retried on a count of third-degree rape against Mann that allegedly happened in 2013 in a Manhattan hotel room.

Last June, a judge declared a mistrial on the charge after the jury foreperson refused to return to deliberate the case amid a jury-room feud.

Weinstein (74) is already imprisoned for other sex offenses, so he will remain behind bars regardless of the retrial verdict.

"This case will come down to power, to control, and manipulation," said Assistant District Attorney Candace White.

She told how Weinstein used his Hollywood clout to take advantage of Mann – then a 27-year-old "barely scraping by" – including by enticing her with a role in a movie that she had no chance of getting.

Mann's childhood background of abuse and a sexual assault made her the "perfect target" for Weinstein, the prosecutor told the jury.

"The defendant preyed upon a fragile and sheltered young woman," White said.

Weinstein, who wore a suit, appeared engaged through the proceedings and watched along as lawyers delivered their opening statements.