Iran-backed militia commander charged over planned attacks on US Jewish sites

New York, New York - Authorities on Friday detailed charges against a commander of an Iran -backed Iraqi militia who was allegedly involved in plotting terrorism against Jewish people in Europe, Canada, and the US.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi has been charged with allegedly involved in plotting terrorism against Jewish people. © - / AFP

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi (32) is said to have directed and urged others to attack US and Israeli interests, and to kill Americans and Jews, in retaliation for the war against Iran.

He was identified as a senior figure in Kataeb Hezbollah, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Islamic Republic has in the past been accused of seeking to orchestrate terrorist incidents, and several have occurred since US-Israeli strikes on Iran began in late February.

According to US court filings, Al-Saadi and unidentified associates planned, coordinated, and claimed responsibility for at least 18 terrorist attacks in Europe, and two in Canada.

Those attacks "appear to have been carried out both in retaliation for the United States and Israel's recent military actions against Iran and to compel the United States and Israel to halt those actions," a criminal complaint states.

Examples included the non-fatal stabbing of two Jewish men in London on April 29, as well as several arson attacks on synagogues, Israeli businesses, and Jewish schools in Amsterdam, Munich, and elsewhere.

Al-Saadi's exact role is unclear, beyond allegations that he posted propaganda videos of the attacks on social media after they happened.

In a recorded phone call, Al-Saadi is said to have unwittingly told an FBI informant that he or his associates were involved in the European attacks, as well as two in Canada.

Authorities believe those include the March 10 shooting at the US Consulate in Toronto, in which no one was injured.