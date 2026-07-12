Latest theory in Nancy Guthrie case points to grim possibility: "Didn't survive"

Tucson, Arizona - A former FBI agent has offered up a dark take in the case of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance regarding the apparent lack of a legitimate ransom note, and it relates to the blood found at the 84-year-old's home.

Nancy Guthrie went missing from her Arizona home Feb. 1, 2026, and the case remains ongoing. Security footage from her Nest security camera (l.) shows someone at her door around the time of her disappearance. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press/Anadolu Agency

As authorities continue to examine evidence and search for a lead in the case of Today show host Savannah Guthrie's mom going missing, a former agent is sharing a possibility that some following the case have speculated about on social media, as well.

“With blood on the porch of Nancy’s house, I think you have to put into play the very strong possibility that Nancy didn’t survive long enough for them to even get a ransom note," former agent Steve Moore recently told NewsNation reporter Brian Entin.

Law enforcement officers confirmed soon after Nancy's Feb. 1 disappearance that the blood they found near the front door of her Arizona home belonged to her.

There has been much debate regarding the legitimacy of the ransom notes received thus far. After Reuters reported that an anonymous source claimed that investigators had determined that all the ransom notes were fake, the FBI's Phoenix office revealed on July 1 that while "some [notes] have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy," not all have been ruled out.

The intelligence agency has yet to provide another public update in the case, but authorities continue to investigate the case as a kidnapping.