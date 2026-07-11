Nancy Guthrie disappearance update reveals possible "disagreement"

Tucson, Arizona - As the FBI continues to determine the legitimacy of various ransom notes sent in regarding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance , new insight suggests a possible disagreement within the agency about the case.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for more than five months. © Collage: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency/ZUMA Press Wire

It's been just over five months since Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, went missing from her Arizona home. Despite the Guthrie family offering a million-dollar reward for the return of Nancy, along with the FBI offering $100,000, no one has come forward. But former FBI agent Raymond Carr believes someone will.

When asked about the case in a Saturday episode of the Forbes True Crime podcast, Carr said he's "not really" surprised no one has come forward yet, but believes that "someone will."

"I believe that time changes everything. Relationships change over time," the former agent said. "Time is really our best ally here. It's our best asset."

But he's not the only former FBI agent speaking out about the case, as former agent Steve Moore previously told NewsNation's Brian Entin nearly one week ago that it's "completely common" for FBI field offices, such as the one in Phoenix that's handling the Nancy Guthrie case, to have a "totally different idea, concept, or belief than [FBI] headquarters."

Moore explained that it's easy for someone in headquarters to "come up with the wrong impression" after receiving information from FBI agents in the field in a different state, such as Arizona. He believes the differing reports, such as those that came out last week regarding the legitimacy of ransom notes, give the impression that the FBI is "not on the same page," and is "officially disagreeing."

"The more I see this, the more I think that there is some significant disagreement within the FBI investigation on what they’re dealing with," Moore said.