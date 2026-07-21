Nolan Wells: Hundreds gather to mourn Mississippi teen as death investigation continues

Ocean Springs, Mississippi - Hundreds gathered to mourn Mississippi teenager Nolan Wells on Monday as questions linger over his mysterious death earlier this month.

The funeral for 18-year-old Nolan Wells (l) saw hundreds gather at Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. © Collage: via REUTERS & REUTERS

Per NBC News, a funeral for Wells was held at Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs, where his family remembered the 18-year-old as "protective and nurturing."

"Nolan had such a gentle, calming spirit about him," his mother, Christine Wells-Wonsley, said.

"He had a way of making people feel seen, welcome, and valued. He could lift your confidence with just a few words and make you feel like you belonged."

The service also saw several calls for justice as the investigation into Wells' death continues.

Ben Crump, the family's attorney, asked anyone with information to come forward, telling the crowd, "Until we get to truth, until we get to justice, we gonna stand up, and we gonna keep ringing the justice bells for Nolan Wells."

Reverend Al Sharpton announced a $50,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Actor and director Tyler Perry, who funded the service, said he would match the offer.

Wells' death over the Fourth of July has fueled intense speculation on social media. The high school football star vanished while on a boat trip with friends on an island off the coast of Mississippi. His friends say Wells chose to stay behind on the island while they returned to the mainland.

Wells' body was discovered two days later. Law enforcement has said there is no confirmed evidence of foul play so far, but the investigation is ongoing.