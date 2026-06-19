People scramble for cover as gunshots heard in NYC's Times Square after Knicks parade

New York, New York - Several gunshots rang out Thursday afternoon in New York 's famous Times Square, without causing any injuries and with no one arrested, according to city police.

Several gunshots rang out Thursday afternoon in New York's famous Times Square, without causing any injuries and with no one arrested, according to city police (stock image.) © Unsplash/Victor He

The NYPD confirmed the incident to AFP in the area that has been hosting many World Cup fans visiting Manhattan since the start of the tournament last week.

Videos on social media showed a wave of panic among people in Times Square at the moment when several shots can be heard.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but a bullet allegedly struck a car.

Police and witnesses reported that at least one gunman opened fire around 3:30 PM somewhere near West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Per the NYPD, several people had been involved in an altercation with a knife that devolved into gunfire.

Per CBS, a male 17-year-old suspect is in custody. A gun has been recovered, and charges are pending.

The man who was slashed with a knife was taken to a hospital and is doing well.

"There were shots fired, and my car got hit in the hood," witness Bonnie White told The New York Post.

"I just heard the shots fired, and I seen the guy," she added.

"I’m pissed. I’m so mad. I don’t know what’s going to happen to my car."