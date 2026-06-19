People scramble for cover as gunshots heard in NYC's Times Square after Knicks parade
New York, New York - Several gunshots rang out Thursday afternoon in New York's famous Times Square, without causing any injuries and with no one arrested, according to city police.
The NYPD confirmed the incident to AFP in the area that has been hosting many World Cup fans visiting Manhattan since the start of the tournament last week.
Videos on social media showed a wave of panic among people in Times Square at the moment when several shots can be heard.
No one was hit by the gunfire, but a bullet allegedly struck a car.
Police and witnesses reported that at least one gunman opened fire around 3:30 PM somewhere near West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.
Per the NYPD, several people had been involved in an altercation with a knife that devolved into gunfire.
Per CBS, a male 17-year-old suspect is in custody. A gun has been recovered, and charges are pending.
The man who was slashed with a knife was taken to a hospital and is doing well.
"There were shots fired, and my car got hit in the hood," witness Bonnie White told The New York Post.
"I just heard the shots fired, and I seen the guy," she added.
"I’m pissed. I’m so mad. I don’t know what’s going to happen to my car."
"One dude shot another dude, and the police got him," another eyewitness claimed. "I didn’t hear no fight; I just heard shots."
"It’s unfortunate," another witness said. "This is supposed to be the best day out here in New York. The Knicks took the W, that’s all we ever wanted for 53 years."
Cover photo: Unsplash/Victor He