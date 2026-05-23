Police converge on White House after reports of gunshots fired during Trump Iran negotiations

Washington DC - Police and security forces swarmed the area around the White House on Saturday evening after reports of shots being fired , AFP journalists said. US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran .

Police tape blocks off a sidewalk near the White House in Washington, DC, on Saturday. © ULYSSE BELLIER / AFP

Police cordoned off access to the White House, and National Guard troops blocked an AFP reporter from entering the area.

Journalists who were on the North Lawn at the time said on X that they were ordered to run and shelter in the White House press briefing room.

Trump said Saturday a deal with Iran had been "largely negotiated," with the proposal including opening the crucial Strait of Hormuz, though the agreement was "subject to finalization."

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries," Trump said on social media, listing a number of Middle East powers along with Turkey and mediator Pakistan.

"In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened."

Among the Middle East countries whose leaders joined a call on Saturday to discuss the deal were Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, Trump said.

He added that he had a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it "likewise went very well."

"Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly," Trump said.