Police converge on White House after reports of gunshots fired during Trump Iran negotiations
Washington DC - Police and security forces swarmed the area around the White House on Saturday evening after reports of shots being fired, AFP journalists said. US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran.
Police cordoned off access to the White House, and National Guard troops blocked an AFP reporter from entering the area.
Journalists who were on the North Lawn at the time said on X that they were ordered to run and shelter in the White House press briefing room.
Trump said Saturday a deal with Iran had been "largely negotiated," with the proposal including opening the crucial Strait of Hormuz, though the agreement was "subject to finalization."
"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries," Trump said on social media, listing a number of Middle East powers along with Turkey and mediator Pakistan.
"In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened."
Among the Middle East countries whose leaders joined a call on Saturday to discuss the deal were Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, Trump said.
He added that he had a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it "likewise went very well."
"Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly," Trump said.
This optimistic post after Iranian officials said gaps remained between the parties, and that the dispute over its nuclear program would not be part of the initial talks. Tehran said it was finalizing a 14-point framework for a deal.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said he hoped the details of a final agreement could be worked out "within a reasonable timeframe between 30 to 60 days" after the framework is finalized.
Cover photo: ULYSSE BELLIER / AFP