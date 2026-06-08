Stabbing at New York's Penn Station wounds six

New York, New York - Six people were wounded Sunday in a stabbing at New York's Penn Station, the city's mayor said, as the metropolitan area geared up to host two major sporting events – the NBA Finals and soccer's World Cup.

NYPD police officers are seen outside Penn Station in New York on June 7, 2026. © JOHN LAMPARSKI / AFP

A suspect was detained and the victims, including one with serious injuries, were transported to a hospital, according to the New York Fire Department.

Fire Department officials initially reported five wounded, but Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on X that, "based on the information available right now, six people were stabbed and the alleged perpetrator is in custody."

Circumstances of the attack were not immediately clear, but city comptroller Mark Levine said on X that the suspect is "said to be an emotionally disturbed homeless person."

All victims are expected to survive, he added.

A photographer at the scene afterward saw gauze, medical gloves and blood on the floor near tracks 5 and 6, where police cordoned off the area.

State Governor Kathy Hochul described the attack as "an act of horrific violence."

"New Yorkers deserve to feel safe wherever they go, and we will never stop working to make that a reality," she said in a statement.